    • Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle

    Will Taylor

    Crowds at Windsor Castle packed out the Lower Ward as they attended today’s Garter procession.

    The Queen was greeted by onlookers as she was driven down past the Round Tower to the West Door of St George’s Chapel.

    Earlier, she had invested two new knights to the Order of the Garter - a Lady Companion, Dame Mary Fagan, a former Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, and a Knight Companion, the Viscount Brookeborough, Lord Lieutenant for County Fermanagh.

    She was accompanied on the procession route by the Prince of Wales, who walked side by side with the Duke of Edinburgh.

    The Order of the Garter is the oldest order of chivalry in Britain, and was established by King Edward III in 1348.

    The two vacancies for the new Garter Knights were created following the deaths of Sir Ninian Stephen in October last year and Sir William Gladstone in March.

    Its members include former Prime Minister Sir John Major.

    The Queen left the service in a horse drawn carriage and was roared out by the crowd.

