In pictures: Thousands cross the finish line at Windsor triathlon

Thousands of competitors swam, biked and ran their away around the town during the Windsor triathlon on Sunday (June 17).

Now in its 28th year, 2,500 participants took to the water bright and early under sunny skies, before tackling a swim in the River Thames, and a bike course through the surrounding Berkshire countryside.

The sprint and Olympic distances both finished with a run on royal grounds, that passed Windsor Castle and headed along the Long Walk.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets and cheered on contestants as they completed their challenge.

After crossing the finish line, all triathletes received a bespoke medal designed by Windsor College student, Teihya-Mae Osborne, and returned to the event village to celebrate their achievement.

Organised by Human Race, there ceo, Nick Rusling said: “Plenty has changed about this much-loved event since it started in 1991, but the one thing that remains the same every year is the incredible atmosphere.

“The Royal Windsor Triathlon is such an iconic event, and from the participants motivating each other over the finish line to the spectators cheering on friends and loved ones, it truly is a special date in the triathlon calendar.”