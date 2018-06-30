Concertina card record attempt unfurled on Long Walk

A record attempt to create the world’s longest concertina folded card was unofficially revealed on The Long Walk this week.

The project is led by the Busy Buttons creative studio and went on show with an unveiling by owners Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen and their son Leon, eight, on Wednesday.

At approximately 0.8 miles long (1,300 metres) and made up of 4,797 cards, the creation is intended as a wedding gift for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The box containing the card was collected from the design centre, in Windsor Yards, by the Household Cavalry on Wednesday morning and then taken to the Long Walk.

Children from three schools which took part in the project — Datchet St Mary’s School, Dedworth Middle and St Edwards Primary — were present, along with the former Mayor and Mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr John Lenton and his wife Margaret, who had contributed their own cards.

About 200 metres of the card was unfurled from its box along the walk onto a stretch of paper to protect it.

Louella said: “It was a great atmosphere, very festive in a way and some of the children brought a picnic along.”

It is hoped the card will be submitted to Guinness World Records in September for official measuring to take place.