Time running out to enter Royal Windsor Summer Show

Time is running out for entrants to get their creations ready for this year’s Royal Windsor Summer Show.

Gardeners, bakers, photographers and crafters are being urged to enter in one of the many categories – and you don’t need to be an expert to take part.

Show manager Alex Denman said: “This show is for everyone in Windsor even if you are an absolute beginner.

“If you are growing just one courgette plant enter the produce, if you are a whizz at jam – enter a pot.

“Dare to enter and be a part of a wonderful community event in which you just might win – big.”

Last year St Leonard’s Road resident Sally Stevens was thrilled when she won a prize in the flower category.

She said: “I didn’t even know what type of rose it was, I had never entered a flower show before and I could not believe it when my name was called out at the prize-giving, I was so thrilled.”

There are also plenty of children’s classes for youngsters, which include designing a miniature garden and pizza making.

If you are interested in entering a class entry forms must be submitted by Monday, July 9.

Classes cost £1 to enter and anyone who enters more than five classes gets free entry to the show, which takes place in the grounds of St George’s School on Saturday, July 14.

Full details of the 149 classes to enter are in the Summer Show Schedule, available around Windsor and on the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society’s website www.rwrhs.com