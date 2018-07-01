Pets Corner: Aidan at Battersea Old Windsor

06:00PM, Sunday 01 July 2018
Aidan is a lovely gentle boy, he likes a cuddle and loves just about everybody.
The six-year-old Staffie enjoys his walks and pottering in the garden. He likes to carry his favourite toy around and wants to be re-homed with it.
Aidan is spending time in a foster home and has been fully house-trained.
He likes to keep himself to himself on walks and likes exploring in the leaves, but he doesn’t like going out in the rain.
He is looking for a home where people are around for the majority of the time.
He is a very clever dog and has some lovely training in place.
To meet Aidan please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.
Comments
