    • Pets Corner: Aidan at Battersea Old Windsor

    Staff reporter

    Aidan is a lovely gentle boy, he likes a cuddle and loves just about everybody.

    The six-year-old Staffie enjoys his walks and pottering in the garden. He likes to carry his favourite toy around and wants to be re-homed with it.

    Aidan is spending time in a foster home and has been fully house-trained.

    He likes to keep himself to himself on walks and likes exploring in the leaves, but he doesn’t like going out in the rain.

    He is looking for a home where people are around for the majority of the time.

    He is a very clever dog and has some lovely training in place.

    To meet Aidan please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443.

