In pictures: Windsor and Eton Rotary summer fayre and duck derby

A swarm of yellow rubber ducks flowed down the River Thames on Saturday at Windsor and Eton Rotary Club’s annual Summer Fayre and Duck Derby.

Spectators at Alexandra Gardens had the option of buying their own ducks with prizes up for grabs.

A total of 1,600 ducks were sold for £2 each to individuals, on top of 120 ducks bought by businesses, raising money for charities in the area and Windsor’s Christmas lights fund.

The scorching heat and reduced water flow meant the ducks needed a helping hand from Windsor Lifeguards and Datchet based boat hire firm Kris Cruisers, who wooshed the water to keep then going.

“The weather was fantastic and the ducks don’t suffer from dehydration fortunately for us,” said Windsor and Eton town centre manager Paul Roach.

“People love it. It’s just a fun way to end the day,” he added.

Cash prizes were up for grabs for individual winners, while Eton based Altof and Lyall Limited won a boat trip with Kris Cruisers and a food and drinks hamper.

In honour of Armed Forces Day, the fayre included climbing frames and military vehicles from the Ministry of Defence and a police force demonstration.

The fayre also included live music and dancing, food and drink stalls, a funfair and charity stalls.