In pictures: Thousands compete in Windsor Championship Dog Show 2018  

More than 8,000 prized pooches were entered into this year’s Windsor Championship Dog Show, which was held in Home Park from Thursday to Sunday.

Dogs were divided into seven groups — Hounds, Toy Dogs, Terriers, Utility , Working Pastoral and Gun dogs — before being judged by breed.

On the final day the prestigious titles of best dog, best puppy and best veteran were announced.

Dogs were judged on a number of factors in the ring, including temperament, fitness and health and showing good examples of their breed.

About 200 breeds, big and small, were brought to the park off King Edward VII Avenue.

As well as breed judging, the show also showcased the Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme, which is designed to promote responsible dog ownership.

Demonstrations were provided and exhibitors were given the chance to take part and achieve a bronze level award.

The day also included a wide variety of trade and food stands and a overseas hospitality tent for foreign visitors, who come from as far as Australia, Japan and the USA.

Visitors were also able to bring their own four legged friends as spectator dogs.

Windsor Championship Dog Show secretary Irene Terry told the Express: “It’s been very very busy, it’s a very popular dog show within the dog show circuit.

“It’s always been a prestigious show, I think it’s helped by the fact that we have the show here in Windsor.”

She described the event, which has been running for 67 years as a ‘quality show’.

“I think that’s what people expect of Windsor. I hope very much that we reflect how Windsor is.

“Windsor is such popular place and it’s so lovely and we are honoured to be part of it.”