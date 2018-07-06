Windsor blood donor celebrates NHS anniversary

The National Health Service (NHS) celebrated its 70th birthday this week and so did Windsorian Barry Vickers.

Barry was born at home on July 5, 1948 which was the same day the NHS was established.

He said: “I was one of the first National Health babies in this area. It was always a standing joke that my mum was hanging around for a bargain.”

Barry has also been donating blood for 40 years.

He said: “Many years ago in the mid Seventies I was playing football for Eton Wick Football Club and at one Tuesday training session they had a blood donation there and a couple of the lads did it and I thought, yeah, I’ll give it a go. I asked the doctor if I’d be able to train afterwards and he said ‘a big bloke like you can give two pints of blood and not worry about it’.”

Barry gives blood every four months, the maximum amount recommended. He said: “I feel that you become part of a membership, part of an exclusive club. I feel better after giving it than to sit around thinking about it.”

The NHS needs 6,000 donors to give blood everyday to meet patient need and about 200,000 new donors are needed every year to replace those no longer able to donate.

To find out more go to https://my.blood.co.uk/

