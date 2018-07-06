School pupils create artwork for Royal Windsor Summer Show at Busy Buttons

Busy Buttons Design Centre is living up to its name as it prepares the children’s marquee it will manage at the Royal Windsor Summer show on July 14.

It’s the third year that Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen have responsibility for the marquee, which they will run with the help of their eight-year-old son, Leon.

Louella and Lautaro have designed the marquee and are creating it by hand with the help of volunteers who help out on ‘big-make’ events.

When finished it will resemble a mystical woodland and include a tall tree, giant toadstools, flowers and a storytelling corner.

Louella said: “Somehow it all comes together and it’s really lovely Busy Buttons shares the same sentiment about the community.”

Of course no mystical woodland is complete without fairies and pixies which groups from 10 schools will contribute with the help of Busy Buttons.

The design centre is welcoming up to 30 children from each school who will work together to make a large elfin model.

Their entries will be displayed in the marquee and judged, with the winning school being awarded with the Mackintosh trophy.

Aside from the children’s group efforts, craft animal competition entries submitted by individual children will also fill the marquee in what is set to be a very impressive display.

Busy Buttons are holding a pre-event outside H&M in Windsor on Sunday where children can make pine cone animals.

The Royal Windsor Summer Show will take place in the grounds of St George’s School.

Visit www.rwrhs.com/ summer-show for more information.