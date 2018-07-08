New pirate ship at Homer First Primary School

Pupils at Homer First Primary School looked quite the part last week dressed as bandits of the sea as they took the maiden voyage on their new pirate ship.

Year one teacher Rosanna Rose said: “The children had previously had a climbing frame in the area that the pirate ship is in now but it was too old and was unsafe so it had to be removed.”

The pirate ship was partly funded by the Tesco Bags of Help scheme which saw the school awarded £4,000.

Rosanna added: “I saw a leaflet in Tesco advertising the scheme and we’re always seeing the tokens and I thought ‘we’re missing a trick here’ and the head teacher said ‘go for it’.”

To raise a little more money for the pirate ship the year four charity committee also organised a cake sale that raised £93.70.

“They loved it; they had a great time and they had a great cake sale,” said

Rosanna.