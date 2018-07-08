Painters gear up for the Windsor and Eton En Plein Air competition

A painting competition is set to take place in Windsor Castle, with the finished artwork to be displayed in the town.

The Windsor and Eton En Plein Air open-air art competition will see about 100 professional and amateur painters spend six-and-a-half hours creating their masterpieces.

Visitors to Windsor Castle on Saturday, July 21, will be able to watch the artists live from 9.30am to 4pm. Then at 5pm all the artwork will go on display in Castle Hill until 6.30pm, with all available to purchase.

The winners will be judged by three art professionals, with the first prize being £500 and £500 worth of artist’s materials.

The winning artwork will be presented to the Queen, and will become part of her collection.

Members of the public can also get involved by voting for the People’s Choice winner.

If you want to enrol visit bit.ly/2zetUeI