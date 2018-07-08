Windsor Running Festival: race in memory of Glynn Shefford returns

Each year the Windsor Running Festival hosts the Glynn Shefford Memorial Run in memory of Glynn Shefford, a scout leader from Old Windsor who was involved in organising the very first Windsor Half Marathon in 1981.

Open to anyone over the age of 10, the 2.5-mile race can be ran or walked to commemorate the great work Glynn did throughout the borough.

The course starts on the Half Marathon site and winds through the beautiful Great Park, finishing down the Long Walk.

Race director Peter Hier said: “Glynn was always the first one on site, and the last to leave — he continued to play such an important role in the organisation of the Windsor Half Marathon even through his battle with cancer, which he sadly lost in 2008.

“As Glynn was always supporting young people there are two trophies in each of the following three young athletes age groups: U13 Boys and Girls, U15 Boys and Girls and U17 Boys and Girls.

“We honour Glynn, the fantastic person he was and the enormous support he gave the local community, through hosting this run and really hope you all get involved — it’s a magnificent run, especially if you don’t fancy the full 13.1 miles of the half.”

For little sprinting sprites, aged five to nine, there is a 50m Sprite Sprint Dash, which will take place before the main event of the Windsor Women’s 10k on Saturday, September 29 and then also before the Windsor Half Marathon on Sunday, September 31.

Entries for sprite sprinters are taken on the day. There’s a 50p entry fee and numbers are given out as you register.

To register for the memorial run, visit www.runwindsor.com

Race Day Timetable:

9am: Sprite Sprint (5-9 year olds)

10am: Windsor Half Marathon – Main Event

10.15am: Glynn Shefford Memorial Run