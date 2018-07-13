New spending for road repairs approved by council cabinet

Road repairs across the area will be brought forward if the council approves a new spending plan.

An extra £1.7million could be spent on parts of the network such as the roundabout between Straight Road, Datchet Road and the A308, which will cost £259,000. Majors Farm Road, Park Lane, in Horton and Wraysbury, and Winkfield Road are also included in a list for early repairs.

Those works were previously scheduled for the next council budget in April 2019.

According to a council report, the borough has £7.7m set aside for highway infrastructure.

The extra repairs will be financed by borrowing but Cllr Phill Bicknell (Con, Park), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for highways, said the full £1.7m is unlikely to be taken out. He said any repairs that are brought forward from next year will be paid for by borrowing but any still left to do by April will be covered by the new budget.

The borrowing costs for the 2018/19 financial year are expected to be about £110,500.

Cllr Bicknell said he wanted to ensure the roads are in ‘tip-top condition’ but Cllr Lynne Jones (Ind, Old Windsor), the leader of the opposition, said she wanted to see how the roads to be fixed had been selected, and more detail on the borrowing, but welcomed the investment.

Cllr Bicknell said the Royal Borough decides which roads need fixing based on surveys, health and safety assessments and requests from councillors, parish councillors and residents.

The spending was backed by the Royal Borough cabinet on Tuesday but will need to be approved by full council.