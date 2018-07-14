Former Windsor headteacher celebrates 100th birthday

A former Windsor headteacher celebrated a special milestone as she turned 100.

Violet Smith spent more than 40 years living in the town with her late husband Jim and established herself as an active member of the community. She was a much-loved teacher and taught at Windsor’s Spital Infants’ School until her retirement in 1978.

The centenarian celebrated her big day on Wednesday, July 4 enjoying a birthday tea with friends, family and staff at Bupa’s Holyport Lodge Care Home.

Relatives travelled from far and wide, with three members of the family coming over from Australia to be with her.

In honour of her 100th birthday, Violet’s family created a photo album of her life which documented the changes she has seen along the way.

Peter Slaney, manager at Holyport Lodge Care Home, said: “It’s always great fun celebrating residents’ birthdays in the home, but we are particularly excited with this being such a big milestone.”