Busy Buttons hold workshop for Royal Windsor Summer Show

In preparation for managing the children’s marquee at the Royal Windsor Summer Show Busy Buttons held a

pre-event on Sunday.

Owners of the design centre Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen had a spot in the sunshine where they invited children passing by to make a pine cone animal.

With five tables covered in paint, pipe cleaners, assorted paper and googly eyes children set about making their vision.

Lautaro said: “You encourage people to think out of the box and let a creative child run free.

“The parents were delighted that their children could sit and concentrate. They made beautiful creations.”

The event was a big success with about 100 families taking part during the day.

Lautaro said: “It was lovely. The premise of the event was to get people involved and make them realise that sometimes it doesn’t take a huge amount of effort to create art.”

All animals made on Sunday will go into the children’s marquee that Louella and Lautaro will be running at the show tomorrow (Saturday).