SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 13
24 °C
Sat, 14
26 °C
Sun, 15
28 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Busy Buttons hold workshop for Royal Windsor Summer Show

    In preparation for managing the children’s marquee at the Royal Windsor Summer Show Busy Buttons held a

    pre-event on Sunday.

    Owners of the design centre Louella Fernandez-Lempiäinen and Lautaro Lempiäinen had a spot in the sunshine where they invited children passing by to make a pine cone animal.

    With five tables covered in paint, pipe cleaners, assorted paper and googly eyes children set about making their vision.

    Lautaro said: “You encourage people to think out of the box and let a creative child run free.

    “The parents were delighted that their children could sit and concentrate. They made beautiful creations.”

    The event was a big success with about 100 families taking part during the day.

    Lautaro said: “It was lovely. The premise of the event was to get people involved and make them realise that sometimes it doesn’t take a huge amount of effort to create art.”

    All animals made on Sunday will go into the children’s marquee that Louella and Lautaro will be running at the show tomorrow (Saturday).

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved