Street art sale to take place after Windsor and Eton En Plein Air

More than 100 unique pieces of art will be displayed in a pop-up gallery next week at the end of an open air painting competition.

The Windsor and Eton En Plein Air takes place on Saturday, July 21, in which more than 100 artists – professional and amateur – will paint for six-and-a-half hours inside the walls of Windsor Castle.

At the end of the day, the paintings will be judged and then put on display at a pop-up art gallery in the Windsor Royal shopping centre, where almost every painting will be available for the public to buy.

Contemporary Art Fairs director and event organiser Sarah McAllister said: “It’s a huge spectacle. It’s a statement event and seeing the art out like that is fantastic.

“It’s an event that people will come from a long way away to come and see the fantastic spectacle of all these pieces of art based on Windsor Castle.”

The Queen has given her consent for the entrants to enter the castle grounds, some parts of which cannot be accessed by the public, to paint what they choose.

Artists from the Windsor area, further afield in the UK and even abroad, are set to take part, with a broad range of styles and techniques expected to be on show.

Event organiser Deborah James, also of Contemporary Art Fairs, said: “We get a huge range. Sometimes you would not believe that people are looking at the same thing when you see the range of art.”

Now in its fifth year, the competition’s pop-up street art gallery was a big success last time.

The artists sold their paintings straight off the easel, often not even dry, for anything between £30 and £1,500.

As well as being able to buy the art, members of the public can also vote for the winner of the People’s Choice award.

Deborah said: “People love it. They love participating in this whole idea. They love being able to put their mark on it.”

The artists will paint during the day before being judged at 4.30pm. Their work will go on display from 5pm.