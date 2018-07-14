Windsor community heroes celebrated

A celebration of the dedicated community members who help make Windsor work has been created in the town centre.

Photographer Derek Reay produced portraits of some of the town’s integral figures for his new book, Windsor People Revisited, which follows up on a collection he published 10 years ago.

Images from the portrait collection are now decorating temporary hoardings around the council-owned York House while the building is refurbished.

The collection celebrates everyone from headteachers to street cleaners and former mayors.

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for culture and communities, said: “The portraits recognise the hugely valued and unassuming heroes who make Windsor a fabulous place to live, work and enjoy.

“While York House is being refurbished we saw it as the perfect opportunity to celebrate the town and the people who make it.”

The hoardings will remain in place during the refurbishment which is due to finish by the end of the year.