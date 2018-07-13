In pictures: President Donald Trump meets the Queen

The Queen welcomed US President Donald Trump to Windsor Castle today.

Mr Trump touched down via helicopter in the castle grounds before meeting the British Head of State for the first time in the Quadrangle.

Accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, the former reality television star shook hands with Her Royal Highness before standing to a rendition of the US national anthem.

The pair then walked by side by side as they inspected the front rank of the Guard of Honour, the 1st Batallion Coldstream Guards.

They then returned to the Dais to view the military ‘March Past’ before entering the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle for afternoon tea.

Outside the castle, protestors gathered to oppose the President’s visit to the UK.

They waved placards which labelled the Republican as ‘toxic’ and called on the Queen to ‘send him packing’.

Slough MP Tan Dhesi spoke to the crowds on a megaphone while they waited for the arrival of Mr Trump.

He said: “This is not a protest against the American people, this is about our shared values and those values are also important to the majority of the American people.

“It’s important that we stand in solidarity against someone who is a misogynist and someone who looks to divide people with the politics of hate and division.”

Windsor resident Kelli Wilks, originally from Colorado, added: “I’m a Democrat and I believe in democratic debate and our right to challenge and criticise an elected official.

“What I can’t stand is what he’s doing with his executive orders and the complete disregard for human rights and environmental issues.”