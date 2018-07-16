In pictures: The 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show

01:35PM, Monday 16 July 2018
Grown produce, flower arrangements, bakes, preserves and crafts were all on show at the 113th Royal Windsor Summer Show on Saturday, July 14.
Primarily the show is an opportunity for adults and children to exhibit their aptitude in various competition classes in the hope of being placed when judges make their final decisions.
The show was opened at 11am by Peter Seabrook within the walls of Windsor Castle at St George’s School.
Visitors took their time musing over the impressive quality of entries found on display throughout the grounds, observing who had won what while discussing their personal favourites.
However the class’s competition was just one element of the show.
Peter, who is a keen grower and veteran gardening journalist said: “It’s enormous fun. Anything that brings three generations together to have a social engagement has to be right.”
A full timetable of entertainment that ran on the Headmasters lawn from start to the finish at 5pm included the atmospheric sounds of jazz trio Swing 42.
Stalls sold hats, greetings cards, art canvases, jewellery, preserves, vintage furniture and knitted products.
Children were spoilt for choice with climbing apparatus, a bouncy castle, Busy Buttons craft tables, balloon modelling, a Punch and Judy show, face painting and Basil and Crew petting farm.
It was Robyn Smith and her son, eight-month-old Oscar’s first time at the show, she said: “I’m really impressed. It’s really lovely.”
“I can’t wait for the Punch and Judy at 2pm but I think that’s more for me!”
Results
Roses
The Caley Challenge Cup – Ray Martin
The Sir William Carter Memorial Challenge Cup – Ray Martin
The Courage Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly
The Romaine Challenge Cup – Rod Pengelly
The Tyrell Cup – Stephen James
The Reynolds Albertini Challenge Cup – Stephen James
The Windsor Challenge Cup – Rod pengelly
The Acuman Trophy – Rod Pengelly
The Elizabethan Challenge Cup – Lorraine Predgen
The Rose Society’s bronze medal – Rod Pengelly
Sweet peas
The Putnam Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot
The Aird Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot
The Lady Fairbairn Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot
The Sir Cyril Dyson Cup – Susan Steele
The National Sweet Pea Society Bronze Medal – Graham Talbot
Cut flowers and pot plants
The Bridie Stoveld Memorial Cup – Liz Gray
The Stoveld Challenge Cup – Ray Birt
The Mary Jeffryes Challenge Cup – Sarah Webster
The Woolworth Challenge Cup – Megan Gent
Vegetables
The TW Clucas Challenge Cup – Graham Talbot
The Murphy Challenge Cup– Graham Talbot
The National Vegetable Society Award – Graham Talbot
Fruit
The Chamber of Trade Cup – Sue Pendry
The Banksian Medal – Rod Pengelly
Floral arrangements
The Windsor Golden Rose Trophy – Pat Tripp
The Doreen Dibbs Floral Club Salver – Pat Tripp
Windsor Pub in Bloom
The Johnnie Walker Cup -Tthe Two Brewers
Home Economics
The Mark Tilling Challenge Cup – Julia Adamson
The Sawday Cup – Mavis Waghorn
Arts
The Maud Haugh Trophy– Graham Talbot
Crafts
The Walton Cup – Mavis Waghorn
Photography
The London Catering Cup Clare Barnes
Schools Competition
The Ken Mackintosh Shield – Trevelyan School
Junior Classes
The Jubilee Goblet – Georgia Adamson
The Porri Challenge Cup – Jessica Mohan
The Jill Lightfoot Cup – William Fry
The Joan Waterfield Cup – William Fry
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.