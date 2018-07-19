Back Heathrow campaign group warns council against wasting money on judicial review

A pro-Heathrow campaign group has warned the Royal Borough against spending more money on a judicial review.

Last week council leader Simon Dudley announced the council has set aside a further £100,000 to fight the Government’s decision to approve a third runway at Heathrow.

The Royal Borough will now join local authorities including Hillingdon, Richmond, Wandsworth and Hammersmith and Fulham to challenge the development.

But Parmjit Dhanda, executive director at Back Heathrow, said the council would be throwing its money away by taking part in legal action.

He said: “Judicial reviews are about challenging the robustness of a process.

“This process began with an independent Airport’s Commission which came to a clear recommendation that Heathrow was the right choice.”

He added: “There will always be lawyers willing to take your money.

“But I hope Cllr Dudley will accept that democracy has spoken.

“Throwing your money at it won’t change that.”