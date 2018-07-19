SITE INDEX

    • Inquest opened into death of teenager discovered in Jubilee River

    An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager whose body was discovered in Slough’s Jubilee River.

    Police and emergency services launched a search on Tuesday, July 3 following reports of a man in the water.

    Rescue crews found the body of Dajarn Daly, from Huxley Close, Wexham, the following day at about 12.55pm.

    A date for the 17-year-old’s inquest is yet to be confirmed.

