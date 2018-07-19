Inquest opened into death of teenager discovered in Jubilee River

12:15PM, Thursday 19 July 2018
An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager whose body was discovered in Slough’s Jubilee River.
Police and emergency services launched a search on Tuesday, July 3 following reports of a man in the water.
Rescue crews found the body of Dajarn Daly, from Huxley Close, Wexham, the following day at about 12.55pm.
A date for the 17-year-old’s inquest is yet to be confirmed.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Up to 100 planes will fly over Maidenhead and Windsor as part of a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ procession.
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.