Town's first cinema in 35 years opens

The Screen Cinema, based at The Old Court arts venue, opened its doors to the public on Monday, July 9 and it is the first permanent cinema to open in the town since 1983.

Nigel Dennis, The Screen’s founder, said: “I’ve been looking to open a cinema in Windsor for 10 years.”

Mr Dennis approached Martin Denny, director of the newly refurbished The Old Court in St Leonard’s Road, who supported his plans for a cinema at the venue.

Originally from York, Mr Dennis moved to Windsor 20 years ago, trading in his job as head of sales at Technicolor UK to start his own business and work as a consultant to the film and television industry.

He is now using this knowledge to create a cinema that caters for the whole community.

“The idea is to create something different, to excite people,” he said.

The Screen will host special events for holidays including Halloween and Christmas and will introduce screenings for mothers and babies.

Mr Dennis said it is important the community has a say in what films are shown and wants residents to send

requests in.

“I want to get the community interested in cinema as much as possible,” he added.

If you have a film request or want to contact The Screen send an email to hello@thescreencinema.com or follow them on Facebook https://www.facebook.

com/TheScreenCinemaWindsor/