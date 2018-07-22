SITE INDEX

    • Pets Corner: Boots and Patch at RSPCA Hillingdon

    Staff Reporter

    Staff Reporter

    This gorgeous pair of cats came into our care when their owner could no longer look after them and they are now looking for the purr-fect home together.

    Boots is a five-year-old black and white short-haired female who is very confident and really enjoys human company. Her best friend Patch is a six-year-old boy who is also black and white but long-haired. He doesn’t have many teeth so needs a wet food diet.

    For more details, call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk

