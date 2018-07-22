Pets Corner: Boots and Patch at RSPCA Hillingdon

02:00PM, Sunday 22 July 2018
This gorgeous pair of cats came into our care when their owner could no longer look after them and they are now looking for the purr-fect home together.
Boots is a five-year-old black and white short-haired female who is very confident and really enjoys human company. Her best friend Patch is a six-year-old boy who is also black and white but long-haired. He doesn’t have many teeth so needs a wet food diet.
For more details, call the RSPCA Hillingdon branch on 01895 833417 or www.rspca hillingdonclinic.org.uk
Comments
