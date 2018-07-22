Royal Windsor Summer Show: Express photographer winner

As sponsors of the Royal Windsor Summer Show, The Windsor Express had some judging to do on Saturday, July 7.

This year Express photographer Emma Sheppard was responsible for picking the winner of the Windsor & Eton Express Photographic Challenge.

Inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May, the theme was ‘Wedding Celebration’.

The winner was Philip Barnes with a photo he took of his son, Philip, and his new bride, Claire, taken on their wedding day.

Philip and Claire, who live in Windsor, were married ten years ago in September at the Queen’s Chapel in Windsor Great Park.

Given the theme of the competition Philip, 71, sorted through photos he had previously taken, he said: “That one particularly stood out because it was a spontaneous shot.”

“There were a few little rain clouds and a shower of rose petals and I just bent down and got the picture when they were walking past.”

Walking into the marquee to see a rosette of the photo was a very pleasant surprise as he had never entered a competition before.

He said: “I wouldn’t say I’m an expert photographer, you always run your own ones down but some people see things differently.”

Philip uses a Sony digital SLR camera and entered six pictures in total and won in the wildlife category for his picture of a puffin taking off from the sea.

As a family Philip, Philip and Claire and their daughter Xanthippe, 5-years-old won 26 rosettes and two cups between them.

It would seem as though photography runs in the family with Philip’s son, Philip also winning first place for a picture he took of his garden from the air using a drone.

Claire won cup for the overall best print in the section with her photo of daughter Xanthippe holding shopping bags while drinking a milkshake in New York.