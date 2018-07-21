Windsor pupils win cookery competition

A competition to find East Berkshire’s most culinary creative children saw two Windsor pupils announced winners after a number of heats in June and the finals in July.

East Berkshire charity, Learning to Work, hosted the ‘Mini Masterchef’ competition with Weight Watchers sponsoring the event.

St Edwards Middle School, Ditton Park Academy and Slough and Eton Business Enterprise College all took part with the winning chefs from The Queen Anne Royal Free First School.

Children were set the challenge of planning and preparing a healthy meal for a special occasion and it was Year 4 pupils Isidora Syrmos and Naya Postigo who won.

They made Halloumi and corgette skewers with flat breads, a yogurt and cucumber dip, a fresh berries and strawberry compote and an oat cookie all to be washed down with a homemade lemonade.