    • Miss Royal Windsor racecourse to be crowned on Ladies Day

    History will be made when the first Miss Royal Windsor Racecourse is crowned.

    The competition is taking place as part of the racecourse’s Ladies Evening on Monday. It will feature 10 finalists who will compete for the inaugural award.

    The Best Dressed Women’s contest is also returning this year with a House of Fraser fashion show also due to be held.

    Visit www.windsor-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/ladies-evening for tickets.

