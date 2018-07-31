SWAMI community showcase held in Windsor's town centre

A showcase uniting charities and community and faith groups was held in Windsor on Saturday.

The Slough, Windsor, Ascot and Maidenhead Initiative (SWAMI) Community Showcase Peascod Street provided organisations the chance to set up stalls, meet eachother and tell members of the public about their work.

The project is driven by the Windsor and Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF), Slough Faith Partnership and Windsor Humanists and is in its second year running.

Organisations represented included Alzheimers Dementia Support, domestic abuse charity DASH, male support group Men’s Matters, Talking Therapies and True Honour, a charity supporting victims of honour based violence.

WAMCF’s Paul Samuels described the event as ‘joyful’.

He added: “So many valuable connections were created between the groups and with the public.”

The event was attended by Deputy Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr Colin Rayner (Con, Horton and Wraysbury).

Another SWAMI showcase was held in Slough on Saturday, July 14.