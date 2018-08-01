Family pays tribute to man found dead in Windsor Great Park

A man who was found dead in Windsor Great Park has been described as ‘conscientious, fun and caring’ by his grieving mother.

Dog walkers discovered the body of Alex Grierson, of Westmead, in woodland near Hermitage Lane on the morning of Sunday, March 25.

An inquest at Reading Town Hall today heard how the 32-year-old had struggled with prolonged feelings of unhappiness before hanging himself.

Assistant coroner Ian Wade QC read out a statement in court from Alex’s mother, Helen Shea, who had been away on the weekend of her eldest son’s death.

She said: “Alex was conscientious, fun and caring and set himself high standards.

“When he failed to meet those standards he took it very hard.”

She added: “As my eldest son he was very protective of me and almost everything he did was to help and support me both emotionally and financially.”

The court heard how Alex had left school before completing his A-levels after being the target of bullying.

He went on to work as a night-time driver for a Maidenhead-based courier service but the inquest was told how he had become unhappy with his work-life balance.

A message left behind by the 32-year-old said he had been an unhappy person for 15 years.

When dog walkers discovered his body in Windsor Great Park, they found five empty bottles of Stella and an empty bottle of brandy nearby.

But the court heard how there had been no record of Alex seeking help for mental health or alcohol support services in Berkshire.

A statement from his mother added: “I wish with all my heart and soul that I had taken direct action to help him but whether that would have made a difference I will never know.

“At his funeral all his family and friends said that he was the kindest friend they could have wished for.

“I just wish he could’ve seen that for himself.”

Assistant coroner Mr Wade ruled that the 32-year-old had died by suicide.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this story, the Samaritans can offer 24-hour support to those struggling to cope or feeling emotional distress. Call 116 123.