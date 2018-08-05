Windsor Running Festival: Jo Pavey joins 10k line up

With just seven weeks to go before the Windsor Women’s 10k, it has been announced that British long-distance runner Jo Pavey MBE, a five-time Olympian, will not only be starting the race, but running as well.

Once runners have crossed the finish line, Jo will be presenting the awards and chatting with the runners and spectators in the Running4Women marquee.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to being a part of the Windsor Women’s 10k, it’s so enjoyable to run in the great outdoors, and there’s not many locations that could beat running through the beautiful scenery of the Windsor Great Park.

“It’s important to me to support women’s running as much as possible. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a beginner or an elite athlete chasing a new PB – this 10k is more than a race, it’s a community. I’ll be running to enjoy myself and support others around the course.”

Jo will send all runners on their way across the start line before joining the race herself.

She will support and chat her way around the course with the other participants and then present the race awards and be free for meet and great opportunities within the Running4Women tent in the race village afterwards.

Peter Hier, Race Director, added: “Jo is such an incredible athlete and we’re extremely excited to welcome her to the race this year.

Jo will be turning 45 in September, but she is still competing at an international level, pushing herself to be the best elite athlete she can be whilst also balancing a busy family life. She’s an inspiration to us all.

“Our Windsor Women’s 10k on the Saturday, and our Windsor Half Marathon on the Sunday are both events that have the community support at their heart.

“The Windsor Running Festival is a family event, there’s something for everyone to get involved in.

And I can’t think of any one that embodies what our event is all about more than Jo.

Don’t miss out on the chance to run alongside such a superstar.”

You can sign up as a mother and daughter team in the Generation Game where prizes will be awarded for the first team to finish in the lowest aggregate time.

The Windsor Women’s 10k takes place on Saturday, September 29. To register, or to find out more visit www.windsorwomens

10k.com

Every year, the Windsor Half Marathon raises thousands for charity, supporting both national and local causes.

For over 25 years, the race has been a supporter and major donor to the Prince Philip Trust Fund, with the event donations to date reaching more than £450,000.

One charity that has long been supported by the Prince Philip Trust is ABC to Read, which was set up in 2004 to recruit, train and support community volunteers to provide one-to-one mentoring to primary school children across Berkshire.

Marcia Rowlinson, CEO at ABC to Read, said: “It’s only with support from organisations like the Prince Philip Trust Fund that we are able to recruit and train our wonderful volunteers who support local children to improve their literacy.”

In 2017, ABC to Read helped more than 500 children to improve their literacy and this year the Prince Philip Trust Fund has already supported ABC to Read to train and recruit more volunteers to work in the Royal Borough.

To find out more about the Prince Philip Trust Fund visit www.theprincephiliptrustfund.org or learn more about ABC to Read at www.abctoread.org.uk

Calling all runners and fitness enthusiasts looking for a new challenge in 2018.

Entries are filling fast for one of the UK’s most iconic half marathons — the Windsor Half Marathon. The event will take place on Sunday, September 30 and is now in its 36th year.

Runners in their thousands will lace up their trainers and head to the start line in the stunning parkland of Windsor Great Park, where the race begins in the shadow of Windsor Castle along the iconic path of the Long Walk.

Race director Peter Hier said: “We had a fantastic event last year, and entries have been flooding in for the 2018 race this year.

This really is a race for everyone; from the experienced athlete looking for a new personal best, through to the complete beginner looking for a friendly, fun environment to run in.”

To secure your place visit www.runwindsor.com