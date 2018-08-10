Mum-of-two to launch children's tourist guide for Windsor

A mum-of-two has made her first venture into the world of writing by penning a children’s tourist guide for Windsor.

Karen Appleton will unveil Discover Windsor with The Garden Friends in The Changing of the Guard at a launch event tomorrow (Saturday).

The book, published by her new company Tot Map and Tales, features more than 30 educational illustrations and maps that encourage youngsters to explore the author’s hometown.

Bookworms can learn where to find the best view of the Changing of the Guard ceremony and find out what the statue of Queen Victoria is holding in her hand.

Karen said: “It feels incredible to be able to launch a book, especially one that is about my hometown. This wouldn’t have been possible without support from my family and at my age I feel so much more confident about having a go.”

The guide will be launched at the Foggs restaurant, Daniel department store in Peascod Street, from 10am to noon.

Visit totmapandtales.co.uk for details.