In pictures: Rhythm of Dance group perform in Windsor

04:25PM, Thursday 16 August 2018
The art of Irish dancing took over Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Tuesday as the long-awaited Rhythm of the Dance kicked off.
Dancers performed an
extract of the show that is running at Windsor Theatre Royal on Thames Street until tomorrow (Saturday).
The show – featuring world champion dancers – is a live performance that cele-brates Irish culture through music and dance.
It has been touring the UK this month, and makes its final trip to Windsor for the five-day long showpiece.
Producer Kieran Cavanagh said: “This is a high energy show that appeals to audiences everywhere – and we have lots of people who come to see us year after year.
“I’ve been producing the show since 1999 and we’ve literally taken it all over
the world.
“We change costumes,
choreography and the music annually, so it stays fresh for our audience.
“I know they delight in seeing new aspects of the show every time.”
Visit www.rhythmofthedance.com for more information on ticket prices and show times.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are collecting their A-level results today.
Our reporting team are speaking to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.