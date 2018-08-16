In pictures: Rhythm of Dance group perform in Windsor

The art of Irish dancing took over Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Tuesday as the long-awaited Rhythm of the Dance kicked off.

Dancers performed an

extract of the show that is running at Windsor Theatre Royal on Thames Street until tomorrow (Saturday).

The show – featuring world champion dancers – is a live performance that cele-brates Irish culture through music and dance.

It has been touring the UK this month, and makes its final trip to Windsor for the five-day long showpiece.

Producer Kieran Cavanagh said: “This is a high energy show that appeals to audiences everywhere – and we have lots of people who come to see us year after year.

“I’ve been producing the show since 1999 and we’ve literally taken it all over

the world.

“We change costumes,

choreography and the music annually, so it stays fresh for our audience.

“I know they delight in seeing new aspects of the show every time.”

Visit www.rhythmofthedance.com for more information on ticket prices and show times.