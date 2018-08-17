Charities warn £100 million homeless plan 'won't end rough sleeping'

A £100million funding package will not end rough sleeping, according to a leading homelessness worker.

The Government announced this week that it will invest money into its rough sleeping strategy with the aim of eradicating homelessness by 2027.

But Murphy James, involved with the Windsor Homeless Project and mental health charity The Know How, said the problem could only be resolved by reinstating council housing.

He said: “If the funding was divided between 51 cities in England that would only amount to £190,000 a year. You can’t even buy one house for that.”

He added: “We are never going to end rough sleeping, that is something that is never going to happen because you’ve got issues like intentional homelessness.”

“The only way that this is going to be resolved is by reinstating council housing.”

Up to 6,000 people will receive rapid specialist assessments as part of the Government’s strategy.

A three-tiered approach of prevention, intervention and recovery will also be adopted to tackle homelessness, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The founder of the Maidenhead-based charity The Brett Foundation said that local authorities and organisations needed to work together to eradicate homelessness, rather than just throw money at the problem.

Sue Brett said: “If it was that simple we’d just apply for funds and grants and it would all be sorted. You can’t just put someone in a home and say ‘You’ve got yourself a home, you’re sorted’.

“Organisations need to sit round a table together and address why people are homeless in the first place.”

Cllr Ross McWilliams (Con, Cox Green), the borough’s cabinet member for housing, said the Government’s new approach recognised the need to understand the complex causes of homelessness, including drug dependency and mental health problems.

He said: “Providing preventative, interventionist and long-term recovery services can only be done if local authorities, charities, housing associations and other key partners work together to provide an integrated web of support services.”