Tickets still on sale for fundraising ball in memory of Maggie-Mae

A fundraising ball in memory of a toddler who died in March after losing her battle with leukaemia will be held next month.

Maggie Mae’s Big Red Birthday Ball It will take place at The Harte and Garter Hotel in Windsor on Saturday, September 15 – two days after Maggie Mae would have celebrated her second birthday.

Leah Morgan, Maggie Mae’s mum said: “She was treated at GOSH and we always felt she was in the best of hands. That she could not be saved broke our hearts, and we don’t want her suffering to have been in vain.”

The Moulin Rouge themed charity ball will include welcome drinks, dinner, wine, entertainment by The Masters of the Tuneiverse and a silent auction.

All of the money raised will go on to benefit Great Ormond Street Hospital’s pioneering research into hard-to-treat childhood cancer and chemotherapy resistant leukaemia.

Leah added: “Maggie-Mae’s Lighthouse will provide grants for research into childhood leukaemia and cancers, and provide support services to families affected by leukaemia and cancer.

“Establishing a solid financial foundation is vital and events such as this will raise profile awareness of the potential impact our charity can have.

“This ball will act as a spring board to fundraising and connect with people who can enable us to achieve our goals.”

For more information about the event go to www.facebook.com/events/476220969462137