In pictures: Windsor and Slough Chrysanthemum, Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society's competition

Flowering fuchsias lit up a summer show in Windsor on Saturday.

Gardeners Hall, in St Leonard’s Road, was decked out in colourful fuchsias and pelargoniums as the Windsor and Slough Chrysanthemum, Fuchsia and Pelargonium Society held a competition.

The event featured 55 cate-gories, with entrants ranging from novice to expert plant growers.

Competitors travelled from as far as Essex and Wiltshire to show off their planting prowess, although some were hampered by the unfavourable growing conditions.

Society president Sandra Hopkins said: “The experts did say that this was the worst year they had known for growing because of the

extremely bad winter and the very hot summer.

“Fuchsias like to be get quite damp, while pelargoniums like to be kept dry so if you’re trying to grow them both it can be a bit of a juggling act.”

Winners included Bob Clarke, who walked away with top prize in the Best Pot category, and Ray Birt, who scooped the Best Exhibit prize.

Sandra Hopkins, who travelled from near Cardiff for the competition, added: “When you stand at the back of the hall and look across at all the tables and see the beautiful plants that are on display it just makes you

feel good.

“There’s a sense of amazement, envy and maybe even a feeling of inadequacy.”

The society is hosting its chrysanthemum, dahlia and vegetable show on Tuesday, September 18 at Gardeners Hall.

Visit www.wscfsociety.btck.co.uk for details.