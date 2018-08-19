SITE INDEX

    • Pets corner: Nero at RSPCA Hillingdon

    This big beautiful girl is Nero, a three-year-old bullmastiff-boxer cross.

    She’s a friendly and gentle young lady who loves to play and be around people and is good with other dogs.

    Poor Nero did nothing wrong to lose her previous home, she just wants someone to share her love and life with.

    We would prefer a home with experience of large bull breeds who will understand her needs.

    Call 01895 833417 or apply online at www.rspcahillingdonclinic.org.uk

