Eton College confirms proposed aquatic centre could be opened to public

09:42AM, Wednesday 22 August 2018
Eton College’s proposed multi-million pound sports centre could be opened up to the public.
The leading independent school has submitted plans to the Royal Borough to build a sports and aquatic centre featuring a 25-metre swimming pool and a four-court sports hall.
Ian Mellor, Eton’s director of building and facilities, told a council meeting on Monday that the public could use the centre ‘two to three evenings a week’ as well as selected times at weekends.
He said: “The focus of the community use offer is on ESAC (Eton Sports and Aquatic Centre) and in the course of our consultations it is the pool that people wanted to use in any case.
“We have said to primary schools in the Royal Borough and Slough that we can offer a minimum of two hours every weekday.”
If approved, work on the sports and aquatic centre could begin in the summer of 2019 with the project expected to be completed the following year.
The boarding school is also looking to build a new School Sports Centre (SSC) which would feature a rifle range, eight squash courts and a sprint track.
Mr Mellor said: “I’ve been at Eton College for over 23 years and when I arrived we were talking about new sports facilities.
“It’s been a long time as a glint in the eye.”
He told the council’s Culture and Communities Overview & Scrutiny Panel that the new facilities could be renamed in the event of somebody making a ‘several million pound’ donation.
Cllr Marion Mills (Con, Belmont) said: “The need for these wonderful facilities is obvious.”
Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and type 18/02033/FULL to view the plans.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.
The family of a young man who died in the Jubilee River in 2015 has urged would-be swimmers to think twice, after two men’s bodies were recovered from the river in July.