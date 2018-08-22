Eton College confirms proposed aquatic centre could be opened to public

Eton College’s proposed multi-million pound sports centre could be opened up to the public.

The leading independent school has submitted plans to the Royal Borough to build a sports and aquatic centre featuring a 25-metre swimming pool and a four-court sports hall.

Ian Mellor, Eton’s director of building and facilities, told a council meeting on Monday that the public could use the centre ‘two to three evenings a week’ as well as selected times at weekends.

He said: “The focus of the community use offer is on ESAC (Eton Sports and Aquatic Centre) and in the course of our consultations it is the pool that people wanted to use in any case.

“We have said to primary schools in the Royal Borough and Slough that we can offer a minimum of two hours every weekday.”

If approved, work on the sports and aquatic centre could begin in the summer of 2019 with the project expected to be completed the following year.

The boarding school is also looking to build a new School Sports Centre (SSC) which would feature a rifle range, eight squash courts and a sprint track.

Mr Mellor said: “I’ve been at Eton College for over 23 years and when I arrived we were talking about new sports facilities.

“It’s been a long time as a glint in the eye.”

He told the council’s Culture and Communities Overview & Scrutiny Panel that the new facilities could be renamed in the event of somebody making a ‘several million pound’ donation.

Cllr Marion Mills (Con, Belmont) said: “The need for these wonderful facilities is obvious.”

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and type 18/02033/FULL to view the plans.