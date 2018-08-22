Windsor Food Festival cancelled following 'paperwork issues'

A festival which promised to bring the UK’s best food and drink to Windsor has been cancelled.

The two-day event was due to start at Alexandra Gardens on Saturday and was billed as the first festival of its kind in Windsor.

But organisers said they have been told by the council it cannot go ahead due to ‘paperwork issues’.

Windsor Food Festival organiser Paul Brennan said: “Mainly I’m extremely disappointed for all the stall holders that were expected to be in Windsor this weekend and the local residents who were expecting to come to a great event.

“I know there’s lots of paperwork involved in organising an event like this but its come as a bit of a shock.”

Top chefs including Kate and Giancarlo Caldesi and Leon Smith, from The Royal Oak in Paley Street, had been due to appear at the festival.

The Royal Borough has been contacted for comment.