    • Pensioner charged £29 in River Street car park ordeal

    A pensioner has criticised Windsor’s River Street car park machine after she had to pay £29 for less than four hours of parking.

    Sylvia Davison, 79, visited the town with her three-year-old grandson Scott on Tuesday, August 14 to watch the Changing the Guard ceremony.

    Mrs Davison, from Lightwater, parked at River Street shortly after 10am and used the car park’s ‘chip coin’ payment system. But when she returned at 1.45pm, she was charged the full day’s rate of £17, instead of the £12 rate for three to four hours.

    After paying, she said the exit barriers would not let her out and, after calling for assistance, she was told to pay £12 more.

    Mrs Davison said: “I’m 79 and over the years I’ve used an awful lot of parking machines and that is the most complicated one I’ve seen. I’d like to know just how many people have made mistakes and haven’t got their money back.” 

    Mrs Davison is currently recovering from pancreatic cancer while her husband is battling terminal illness.

    She said she had to endure the beeping of irate drivers while her car was blocked from leaving the car park.

    She contacted the council but is still awaiting a refund after being told it needed a proof of purchase.

    “There’s nothing there that explains the system and a tourist would not necessarily be able to go and follow it up,” Mrs Davison added. “If we were on holiday I think this would leave a pretty sour taste.”

    A Royal Borough spokeswoman said: “We always endeavour to refund residents and visitors as quickly as we can if they feel they have overpaid for a council service. In order to do this we need as much evidence as possible of the payment or transaction.”

