Champagne and cocktail bar applies for new licence in Windsor

A champagne and cocktail bar in Windsor has applied for a new licence.

Members of the council’s licensing panel sub-committee discussed the application by Suede Lounge and Bar on Tuesday.

The first-floor venue, in the High Street, had previously been covered by the licence of the Funky Wood restaurant below but the agreement finished last month.

The bar will continue to be open from 10.30am to 12.30am from Sunday to Thursday and 10.30am to 2.30am on Friday and Saturday evenings if the new licence is approved.

It is run by Sal Ladha, who also works as a bodyguard for a Premier League football club.

Surendra Panchal, representing Suede Lounge and Bar, said: “You have seen that my client is an SIA member and has a prominent place in the SIA industry so the licence is in good hands.”

The council is yet to announce its decision.