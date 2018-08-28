Pets corner: Belle at Battersea's Old Windsor centre

03:30PM, Tuesday 28 August 2018
Belle is a sensitive girl and can find busy surroundings overwhelming.
She takes time to make friends with people, but once she does she is a very sweet and affectionate dog.
The lurcher is nearly three years old and is very clever. She is looking for experienced owners who have knowledge of sighthounds as she shows many typical breed traits, including having a high chase drive.
Belle can be shy around some other dogs but she has shown that with a dog she knows well she becomes more at ease.
To meet Belle, please contact Battersea’s Old Windsor centre on 01784 494443 or email bow.rehomers@battersea.
org.uk
