Fresh plan submitted to bring hotel chain to Windsor

New plans have been submitted to the council for a hotel on the outskirts of Windsor town centre.

The application by landowner Dr Caroleta Marsden-Huggins seeks permission to build a 56-bed hotel on the site of the former Texaco petrol station in St Leonard’s Road.

An earlier proposal by Dr Marsden-Huggins for a 61-bed development was rejected by the borough in July last year, with council officers commenting it would be ‘visually dominant and overbearing’.

Under the new plans, the hotel could be run by hospitality company Whitbread, which owns Premier Inn.

A spokesman for Premier Inn said: “As we grow and look to provide more choice and more great locations for our guests, we have identified approximately 150 new bedrooms in Windsor and Maidenhead.”

“We are keen to invest in the Royal Borough, and have a lot to offer, and are currently looking at a number of potential sites and locations – including St Leonard’s Road.”

The plans state that the use of a flat roof will reduce the scale of the development when viewed from the street.

The distance between the proposed building and its boundaries has also been increased to reduce the impact on the surrounding area.

Cllr Wisdom Da Costa (Independent, Clewer North) said: “It’s clearly an issue of concern to residents and I’ve requested that, if the officers are minded to approve the application, it is called in to the Windsor Urban Development Management Panel, rather than the borough-wide panel.”

Any potential panel meeting should be held in the town so residents can attend in person, he added.

Search for reference number 18/02391/FULL on the Royal Borough’s planning portal to view the application.