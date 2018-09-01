Japanese video game developer makes donation to Alexander Devine

10:30AM, Saturday 01 September 2018
A video game developer has made a donation to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.
Kozuki Holdings BV, which has a European head office in Sheet Street, pledged money to the charity to help it continue caring for children with life-limiting illnesses.
Company president Takuya Kozuki visited the Maidenhead-based hospice during the summer to see their work in action.
Masami Saso, president of Konami Digital Entertainment BV, part of Kozuki Holdings, said: “The work that the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service does is remarkable in every respect.
“They deserve recognition and we are proud to contribute to their efforts.”
Hospice co-founder Fiona Devine said she was ‘delighted’ to be forming a friendship with Kozuki Holdings BV.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Nervous GCSE students across East Berkshire and South Bucks are picking up their results this morning.
Hundreds of students across East Berkshire and South Bucks collected their results on Thursday, August 16
Our reporting team spoke to students in Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead throughout the morning with the latest reaction, stories, photos and pass rates from schools across the area.