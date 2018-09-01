Japanese video game developer makes donation to Alexander Devine

A video game developer has made a donation to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service.

Kozuki Holdings BV, which has a European head office in Sheet Street, pledged money to the charity to help it continue caring for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Company president Takuya Kozuki visited the Maidenhead-based hospice during the summer to see their work in action.

Masami Saso, president of Konami Digital Entertainment BV, part of Kozuki Holdings, said: “The work that the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service does is remarkable in every respect.

“They deserve recognition and we are proud to contribute to their efforts.”

Hospice co-founder Fiona Devine said she was ‘delighted’ to be forming a friendship with Kozuki Holdings BV.