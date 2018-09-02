Windsor Lions’ horse ride to take place next weekend

An annual fund-raising event which offers horse riders the opportunity to ride in Windsor Great Park is set to take place next month.

Windsor Lions’ Horseride has already reached its target of 750 riders and there are now 20 people on the reserve list.

The event, which has been running for 42 years, has raised £2.5m in all for charities and good causes.

Event organiser Mark Fraser said: “We are

delighted with the huge interest in our ride once again.

“It is unprecedented that we have had to close the event for entries so early – even earlier than last year – and to establish a strong reserve list bodes well for future years.”

The event will take place on Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9.