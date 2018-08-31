Windsor woman sets up inaugural swim in Czech Republic

An inaugural swim held in the Czech Republic is likely to become an annual event thanks to the efforts of a woman from Windsor.

Jane Drapkin organised The Hana Greenfield Memorial swim in the Czech town of Kolin in memory of Holocaust survivor Hana, and the Jewish community which was once a part of the town.

The Northwood and Pinner Liberal Synagogue that Jane belongs to has had an affinity with the town after it was gifted a Torah scroll originally from the Kolin Synagogue in the early 1970s.

The scroll is one of a few that survived the Second World War that were not destroyed by the Nazis but instead stored in Prague for safekeeping.

Eventually the scrolls came into the possession of Westminster Synagogue, which gave the artefacts to synagogues around the world on permanent loan.

It was this connection with Kolin and the knowledge of Hana through her synagogue that led Jane to travel to meet her family in 2015. Hana had died on January 27, 2014.

Jane said: “During that trip I asked the Mayor of Kolin if anyone ever swims in the river in Kolin – the Elbe river runs through the town – it is called the Labe in Czech. The mayor replied that ‘no, no one swims in the river. We have a perfectly good swimming pool. Why would anyone swim in the river?’”

Hana’s daughter Meira Partem overheard this and said that her mother used to swim in the river as a girl before she moved to Israel after the war. It was then that Jane and Meira decided to organise the Hana Greenfield Memorial Swim.

It took place on Sunday, August 26 and more than 55 participants took part.

They included Hana’s family, people from the Jewish communities in Prague, the UK and Germany and non-Jewish swimmers from the UK and other countries in Europe.

Jane is a keen swimmer and regularly swims in Bray Lake.

At the event she addressed the swimmers. She acknowledged the significance of Jewish and non-Jewish people swimming in the river for the first time since it was stopped in 1933 due to the pollution caused by industrialisation.

She said: “I hope that in 85 years’ time, the people of Kolin, and Hana Greenfield’s descendents, will still be living in a free society, and that the river will still be clean enough that they can come and swim together.”