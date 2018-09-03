'Peacemaker' died after being floored by single punch during Windsor night out, court told

A ‘peacemaker’ died after being floored by a single punch during a night out in Windsor, a court has been told.

The trial of Kirk Bentley, Church Street, Staines-upon-Thames, began at Reading Crown Court today (Monday).

The 32-year-old faces two charges of manslaughter and affray in relation to the death of 50-year-old Mohammed Ishan Rasheed who died in hospital on September 12, two days after being knocked out in Goswell Hill.

Ashley Ball, of Wheatsheaf Lane, Staines, who delivered the fatal punch, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The court was told how Ball and Bentley confronted a group of Asian males in the early hours of September 10 as they were walking down the busy strip of bars.

QC Stuart Trimmer, prosecuting, told the court that Bentley had been heard shouting ‘that’s my wife’ before he got two of Mr Rasheed’s friends in a headlock.

He said an argument broke out, with Bentley and Ball eventually leaving the scene and walking towards the bottom of Goswell Hill.

But the court heard how they then turned around to reignite their confrontation, with Bentley throwing punches and Ball knocking Mr Rasheed out with one punch.

Mr Trimmer told the court: “Ball struck the blow but the Crown says at that point both men are out to cause trouble.

“That it was Ball who struck the blow makes no difference.

“The Crown says they both intended violence and both are responsible.”

He added: “Kirk Bentley had his fists clenched in a boxing stance and Mohammed Rasheed was in a peacemaker role.”

After being punched, Mr Rasheed fell back and hit his head and was left in a pool of blood.

He was taken to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital but died of his injuries.

The trial continues.