In pictures: Festival of Chihuahuas at Windsor Racecourse

Doggy yoga and a world record attempt to get the most pooches in a photo all took place at a Chihuahua festival on Saturday.

A total of 792 pooches attended the Festival of Chihuahuas at Windsor Racecourse - which had a Mexican fiesta theme.

Many of the dogs, which are the smallest breed in the world, came in fancy dress and scuttled around making new friends throughout the day.

The event, organised by Haus of Chihuahuas was attended by 600 people and aims to raise awareness and money for Chihuahua Rescue UK.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Karen Clifton also attended the event with her two dogs Betty and Marley to raise awareness for the Wild at Heart Foundation – a charity which funds animal welfare projects across the world.

Rachel Monk, who founded the event, said: “It was a beautiful day and the feedback has been incredible.

“One woman came to the event from Leeds with 12 Chihuahuas.

“We really want to change the stereotype of the breed. Many people see them as cheap handbag dogs, but our dogs are not handbag dogs, they like to go out for walks.

“We want to break the stereotype, they are small and can be treated a bit differently to other dogs but they are still dogs and for us that’s really important for us to get across.”

Rachel said she hopes to organise another Chihuahua festival at Christmas.

Visit https://www.hausofchihuahuas.com/pages/events for more information.