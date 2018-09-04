Windsor manslaughter trial: First witness gives evidence

A 32-year-old man has been accused of ‘instigating’ a scuffle which led to the death of Mohammed Ishan Rasheed during a night out in Windsor.

Kirk Bentley, of Church Street, Staines-upon-Thames, faces two charges of manslaughter and affray in relation to the death of Mr Rasheed who died after being knocked unconscious in Goswell Hill on September 10.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court heard today (Tuesday) how Bentley had become involved in a dispute with a group of Asian males who he accused of pestering his wife.

Abhishesh Chhetry, who had been on a work night out with Mr Rasheed, told the court: “As we were walking we noticed two ladies that were walking in front of us.

“At that point as we were walking a gentleman came behind us and put his arms around both of our necks.

“I do remember shouting at him.”

The court heard how a minor scuffle took place, with Bentley and his friend Ashley Ball eventually leaving the scene and walking towards the bottom of Goswell Hill.

But yesterday jurors were told the pair then turned to reignite their confrontation, with Ball knocking Mr Rasheed out with one punch and causing the victim to smash his head on the ground.

Ball, of Wheatsheaf Lane, Staines, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Mr Chhetry told jurors that Bentley had instigated the violence and had returned to the scene with his fists clenched.

But Patrick Dennis, defending, accused Mr Chhetry of following Bentley with his friends Khalid Hottak and Ali Abdul Chouafi after their disagreement in Goswell Hill and looking for a fight.

He told the court: “You, Mr Chouafi and Mr Hottak were making threats and being abusive verbally and that led to this scuffle.”

He added: “I’m going to suggest that when the male in blue (Bentley) came back, you, Hottak and Chouafi squared up to him.”

The trial continues.