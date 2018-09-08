Students from Irish dancing school visit Dublin

11:00AM, Saturday 08 September 2018
A ‘wonderful experience’ was had by students from a Windsor-based Irish dancing school.
Students from the Glendalough School of Irish Dancing took a trip to Dublin to join the cast of Riverdance on Saturday, September 1.
The girls got to have a workshop with the cast of the renowned dancing show and then watch a performance at Dublin’s Gaiety theatre.
Valerie Wadley whose daughters attended the trip said: “This was a huge coup for the school to be invited along and to be taught by world-recognised dancers – this was a wonderful experience for the girls.”
