    • Entries open for Royal Windsor Triathlon 2019

    Entries are now open for the Royal Windsor Triathlon 2019.

    The event, now in its 29th year, will take place on Sunday, June 16 and will see participants pass through the royal grounds of Windsor Castle before finishing at the Long Walk.

    Nick Rusling, CEO of Human Race said: “All those in the world of triathlon know what an important part the Royal Windsor Triathlon has played in the history of the sport,”

    “We’re delighted that the event is still going strong, and that we’re once more able to host such a fantastic celebration of triathlon in an historic and beautiful surrounding.”

    Visit www.royalwindsortriathlonto register for the event.

