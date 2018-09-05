SITE INDEX

    • Father and daughter grow 11ft sunflower

    A sunflower seed planted by Brownie leader Angela Cracknell has blossomed thanks to a little help from her dad.

    The 23-year-old, who had the help of her dad Richard, got in touch with the Express after seeing a story abuot a 10 foot sunflower in Langley.

    Angela, planted the seed last term at 7th Windsor Brownies.

    She said: “I would normally be leading rather than participating myself but we had a few extra pots so I thought I would take part.”

    Angela brought her pot home and placed it on the kitchen windowsill.

    In early June her dad Richard transferred the small plant form the pot to a flower bed of roses and has bee nurturing it ever since.

    The flower now stands at 11 foot, six inches.

    Richard said: “In some ways I wish I hadn't planted it where I did as it completely dominates the garden and deprives the other plants of nutrients.

    “It’s almost as if it can sense that it wasn't really wanted and refuses to be ignored! Whenever we have visitors they never look at the few roses and plants I have nurtured, just our massive sunflower.

    “I am not a keen gardener but this sunflower has shown what can be achieved with minimal effort or interest. I hope it will inspire the Brownies and give them something to aim for next year, although I thing we have set the bar pretty high.”

     

     

